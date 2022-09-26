Dublin will hold a grand opening for its new Don Biddle Community Park, 6100 Horizon Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The park is named for the longtime Dublin civic leader who died in 2018 while serving as vice mayor. The dedication will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the playing of the National Anthem by the 191st Army Band, and the unveiling of a public art sculpture by Steven Whyte featuring four larger-than-life bronze figures representing veterans of different era and branches of service.