Dublin residents have until Monday, May 24, to vote for their favorite photograph in the city’s annual “Nature in Our Backyard” contest.
The city has posted 10 pictures, from more than 150 submitted this year, at www.opentownhall.com/portals/252/issue_10736/survey_responses/new.
Mike's Camera of Dublin will provide gift certificates, as well as metal prints of their photographs, to the top four winners. The photographers will also be recognized at a Dublin City Council meeting and framed photographs will be displayed at Dublin Civic Center.