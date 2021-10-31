The Rotary Club of Dublin Foundation, in cooperation with the city, will host the annual Hometown Heroes Veterans Day Luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Shannon Community Center, located at 11600 Shannon Ave.
The annual luncheon honors local veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military. Ticket for the event, which includes entertainment and a family-style lunch, are $30 each, or $300 for a table of eight. Veterans and active-duty military are free.
For more information or tickets, call 925-321-5319 or visit https://bit.ly/3n5T5Wx.