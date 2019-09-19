The Quarry Lane School announced that it will welcome American Idol finalist Casey McQuillen to share her inspiring music and bullying-prevention message as part of her “You Matter” Tour, on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The “You Matter” Tour is an hour-long interactive concert of songs and stories that McQuillen shares with students about bullying, self-confidence, and the benefits of taking risks. She is a singer/songwriter and former American Idol contestant who has connected with students from more than 100 schools through her “You Matter” Tour.
“At Quarry Lane, we strive to create an inclusive, positive culture,” says Candice McGraw, senior director at Quarry Lane School. “We are always thrilled to provide opportunities that promote messages of acceptance, kindness, respect, and self-love. Being an adolescent, in and of itself, presents many challenges, so we’re really excited to host an event that recognizes some of the issues that may affect our students.”
The event will be held at the Quarry Lane School’s campus in Dublin for 5th through 12th grade students.
The Quarry Lane School is a private, secular day school that provides an academically rigorous and supportive educational environment for students entering preschool through high school. The school’s ethnically diverse student body consists of more than 1,000 students at three campuses. It is the only East Bay private school offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.