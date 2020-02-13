The City of Dublin is inviting professional artists, or high school student-artists working under the supervision of an art teacher or art professional, to submit designs for painted utility boxes, now through March 18, at 5 p.m.
Following the positive public response to painted utility boxes the city has already added around town, the Dublin City Council has approved funding for 10 more to be painted this summer. The 10 utility boxes are at intersections throughout Dublin.
In their applications, artists may specify whether they have a specific utility box they would like to paint, although the city reserves the right to assign boxes at its discretion. Designs must "include or reflect the city’s diversity, historic heritage, or key activity through Dublin.” The city says the Public Art Program has added color and character to Dublin’s streets, while deterring graffiti and other forms of vandalism.
For more information and artist application, see https://bit.ly/2H3R5tf.