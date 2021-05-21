On Saturday, June 5, the City of Dublin will hold an in-person community input meeting for residents to provide feedback on proposed designs of the future park at the Wallis Ranch development.
The event will take place outside from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the corner of Tassajara Road and Rutherford Drive. Attendees will get to review and provide input on three design alternatives.
To find more information about the future park’s planning process, or
to sign up for further updates on the project, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/2289/Wallis-Ranch-Development-Future-Park.