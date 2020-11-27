Dublin is asking residents to vote for their favorite photographs in the city’s second annual “Nature in Our Backyard” photography contest.
The city received 175 entries this year. A panel of judges narrowed that down to 10, which have been posted to the city’s website, www.opentownhall.com/portals/252/forum_home.
Residents are asked to pick their top four pictures in an online survey, which closes at midnight on Monday, Nov. 30. The winners will receive gift certificates and metal prints of their photographs from Mike’s Cameras of Dublin. The will photographs will also be displayed in the lobby at the Dublin Civic Center and on the city's website.