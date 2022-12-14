The City of Dublin is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and Organization of the Year awards.
The awards recognize individuals and groups that have contributed to the quality of life in Dublin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The City of Dublin is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and Organization of the Year awards.
The awards recognize individuals and groups that have contributed to the quality of life in Dublin.
The Young Citizen of the Year award recognizes the volunteer service of a Dublin youth in first through 12th grade. The winner of the Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year awards will each receive $300 for an organization of their choice. Two runners-up from both categories will receive $200 for an organization of their choice. The Organization of the Year will receive $500, with two runners-up organizations each receiving $200.
Winners will be announced at the city’s Volunteer Recognition Event at the Shannon Community Center on Feb. 22. The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez will also name Mayor’s Award and Mayor’s Legacy Award recipients at the annual awards event. The Mayor’s Award is for volunteer efforts over the past year, while the Legacy Award recognizes efforts over a longer period.
To nominate an individual or an organization, visit dublin.ca.gov/vre.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Livermore Rotary gazebo at Carnagie Park hosted Santa for photos during the Holiday Village in the Park event on Friday, Dec. 2. Local vendors and craft booths also provided plenty of opportunities for holiday shopping. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)