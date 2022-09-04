Dublin Creek Cleanup Day 2022

Dublin is recruiting volunteers to clean up sections of three creeks running through the city on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of California Coastal Cleanup Day, considered the largest volunteer event in the United States. The clean-up takes place from 9 a.m. to noon and will target Creek Channel at Dublin Boulevard and the Interstate 680 overpass; Tassajara Creek from Emerald Glen Park to Interstate 580; and Dublin Creek between Outback Steakhouse and Tesla Motors. Volunteers will meet at their assigned location. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, email es@dublin.ca.gov or call 925-833-6630. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/2ddycfnt.