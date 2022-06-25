Dublin is encouraging residents to visit nearly two dozen of the city’s historic sites this summer by participating in a Decades Scavenger Hunt.
To join the scavenger hunt, download the GooseChase app on a smart device and enter the game code DUBLIN40, or take selfies with the city’s 40th anniversary sign at each site and show the pictures to the Parks and Community Services counter at City Hall, 100 Civic Plaza. Prizes will be awarded to those who complete the challenge by visiting all 23 locations by Aug. 4.
For a list of sites, visit tinyurl.com/4bay65am. For more information, call 925-833-6650.