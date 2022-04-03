The City of Dublin is partnering with the Dublin Arts Collective to sponsor a t-shirt contest to mark the city’s 40th anniversary.
Designs must be submitted by June 30 and should reflect what Dublin’s 40-year history means to the artist, including the city’s diversity, culture, and heritage. The contest is open to anyone who lives or works in the city.
The winning design will be announced, and t-shirts available for purchase, at the Dublin Splatter Festival in September. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card, with the next three places each receiving a $50 gift card.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/586ruyr7.