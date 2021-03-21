Nayanika Das Roy, a 10-year-old who attends James Dougherty Elementary School in Dublin, has won this year’s “What My Mother Means to Me” essay contest for fifth-graders sponsored by the California Association of American Mothers.
In her essay, Nayanika said her mother, Chaitali Das Roy, “always wants good things to happen to my brother and me.”
After writing about some of the ways her mother helps her and her younger brother, Nayanika concluded, “If I play my cards right, I can be as good as my mom in the future.”
The essay contest was created in 2004 by former California Mother of the Year Irene Blore.
Nayanika, who also plays the violin and is studying Bharatnatyam, a classical Indian dance, said the biggest challenge writing the essay was limiting herself to the 150 words.
She has been invited to read her essay during a virtual gala honoring this year’s California Mothers of the Year on April 17.