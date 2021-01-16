Sudharsan Gopalakrishnan, a sophomore at The Quarry Lane School in Dublin, has received a Golden Clover Award from the University of California 4-H Youth Development Program for an online coding project for 4-H members during the pandemic.
The Golden Clover Award recognizes outstanding achievements within the 4-H Youth Development Program that involve youth-adult partnerships in planning and delivery, reach a wide array of youth, and strive to meet local needs.
When in-person education was cancelled because of COVID-19, Gopalakrishnan, a Teen Project Leader for the Tassajara 4-H Club in Contra Costa County, devoted much of his free time to promoting STEM workshops and virtual coding classes for 4-H youth members. He helped members and adult volunteers with everything from creating a curriculum based on age, interest, and proficiency levels to setting up classes, managing signups, and hosting classes as an educator.
Gopalakrishnan will be recognized for his contribution to STEM education in California at the 2021 4-H State Leadership Conference.