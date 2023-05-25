LOGO - American Red Cross ARC

The American Red Cross will be accepting blood donations at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2. To register for the blood drive, go to RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code “DublinCommunity” or the ZIP code 94568, or call 800-733-2767. To streamline the process, donors are encouraged to complete the pre-donation reading and health questions online at RedCrossBlood.org on the day of the blood drive. Dublin will also sponsor blood drives at the Civic Center on Friday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Dec. 1.