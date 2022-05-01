Dublin will hold the first in a planned series of quarterly community meetings from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2.
The meeting, dubbed “Live! with Dublin Council,” will be held virtually via Zoom. The meetings will provide residents with an opportunity to learn about city projects and programs, as well as an open forum to ask questions and share comments with Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez and a council member. Meetings are scheduled for the first Monday of February, May, August, and November.
At the inaugural meeting, Hernandez will present a re-cap of her recent State of the City address. Joining her will be vice mayor and Council Member Jean Josey. Residents and business owners may suggest topics for future meetings.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/r5k6ccye.