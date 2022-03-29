Dublin to Hold Spring Egg Hunts April 16 

Dublin will hold its annual Spring Eggstravaganza! at the 10-acre Dublin Heritage Park and Museums on Saturday, April 16.
Egg hunts are scheduled for 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at tinyurl.com/29sy2wwa. The cost is $15 per child for residents and $18 for nonresidents.
In addition to egg hunts, children will have an opportunity to meet Flopsy and Peter Rabbit, play games, and participate in arts and crafts. Dublin Heritage Park is at 6600 Donlon Way. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/mr49mncf.
