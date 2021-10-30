Dublin will host its annual Holiday Craft Boutique from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.
Dublin to Host Holiday Craft Boutique at Dublin Senior Center
The Wave in Dublin recently offered a unique pumpkin-picking experience to local swimmers during its Floating Pumpkin event, Oct. 23. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
