Splatter, Dublin’s end-of-summer festival, will be held on Saturday, September 14, at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, from noon to 8:30 p.m.
Admission to the festival, which celebrates food, wine, art and music, is free, although there is a charge for children’s carnival rides. Splatter is known for its fun art activities, unusual art installations, live music and dance performances, cooking demonstrations, and craft and culinary marketplaces.
The event will once again include a Chalk Walk Art Competition, where community members of all ages and artistic skill levels are invited to purchase a sidewalk square for $5 and compete to win prizes from local business sponsors. The entry fee includes vibrant chalk pastels, but artists may bring their own. This year’s theme is, “What I Love About Dublin.”
Festival-goers will be able to enjoy community group performances of music, dance, and other entertainment in the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater, as well as pop music on the Main Stage, located on the sports field on the Gleason Road side of the park. The day’s entertainment concludes with a concert by Earth to Mars, a Bruno Mars tribute band, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Guests can learn new cooking tips from Master Chefs at the Culinary Stage, and sample fine wines from the Tri-Valley or cold beer from local small-batch brewers. Beverages may be paired with a diverse selection of cuisine from local food vendors or select food trucks from Food Truck Mafia. A wide variety of ethnic specialties and summer indulgences will be offered.
Splatter is produced by the City of Dublin’s Parks and Community Services Department, with sponsorship support from local businesses. To learn more, call (925) 556-4500 or visit www.dublinsplatter.com.