Dublin has launched a second round of funding in its COVID-19 Residential Rent Assistance Program, which was designed to reduce the risk of homelessness and increase housing stability for existing residents.
According to the city, eligible households may qualify for up to $6,000, or six-months’ rent, whichever is less.
The city launched the program in early 2021, helping 40 Dublin households with $176,000 in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). The second round will be funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The program targets lower-income households that need help with delinquent rent payments after suffering temporary financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is Monday, June 20, with eligible households to be chosen by a random drawing if requests exceed available funding.
For more information, contact the city manager’s office at 925-833-6650, email RentAssist@dublin.ca.gov, or visit dublin.ca.gov/rrap.