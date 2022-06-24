“The Croods,” a comedy about a prehistoric cave family, is on tap this Friday, June 24, as Dublin’s free Picnic Flix summer movie series continues at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway.
The movie will begin at dusk and moviegoers are urged to bring low-back chairs or blankets for viewing. Vendors will also be available for food purchases. Pets are not allowed. Food and snack vendors will be on hand for meal purchases by 6:30 p.m.
The health and safety of all participants is the City of Dublin's top priority. Among other things, social distancing will be encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be available for patrons' use.
Other movies scheduled for the summer include “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on July 1; Monsters University” on July 8; “The Jungle Book” on July 15; and “Luca” on July 22. For more information, visit bit.ly/3xGbcrp.