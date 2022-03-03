The City of Dublin and Three Valleys Community Foundation (TVCF) have joined forces to establish a Fallen Officer Fund in response to the recent tragic passing of Deputy Aubrey Phillips.
The fund allows community members throughout the Tri-Valley to contribute online with 100% of the funds going to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for Phillips’ family.
“I want to thank the Three Valleys Community Foundation for swiftly pulling together this fund to support the Phillips family,” said Dublin City Manager Linda Smith. “Many members of our community want to do what they can to help the family of Aubrey Phillips, and we knew that establishing this fund would ensure that the greatest number of people who want to help, could do so.”
Deputy Phillips was a Dublin resident assigned to her city’s beat last year. She died after suffering a sudden medical emergency in her patrol car shortly after making an arrest on Feb. 12, 2022. Phillips was a married mother of three whose husband is also a Sheriff’s deputy assigned to Dublin Police Services. She had worked for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.
Nelson Fialho, TVCF interim CEO, said his organization was happy to collaborate with Dublin because the fundraiser was in alignment with its vision and values. TVCF’s nonprofit status and existing infrastructure allows them to collect tax-deductible donations and transfer them easily to recipients. There is currently no end date set for the fundraiser.
“I think from a general perspective, it’s import that we honor first responders in this way,” said Fialho. “Supporting the family is an important outcome of this tragedy, so when Dublin inquired whether we could fulfill it, we evaluated it and determined immediately it was something we could do and that’s it.”
For more information on TVCF or to make a donation, visit 3vcf.org.