Dublin is encouraging residents to register their mobile phones to receive emergency alerts by email.
The city’s Emergency Alert System is designed to notify residents of emergencies in the city and surrounding community, along with recommendations on what actions should be taken.
An Emergency Alert icon on the city’s website will also be displayed. The city is also partnering with Alameda County on a new high-speed telephonic notification system, AC Alert, that allows the county to target specific areas of the community for emergencies such as missing children, utility outages, road closures, fires, and boil-water alerts.
According to the county, the AC Alert system is capable of dialing thousands of phone numbers per hour, making up to three attempts to deliver a recorded message to a live person or an answering machine. The county already has contact information for local landlines through an agreement with AT&T, but residents without landlines need to register their mobile devices and email addresses at tinyurl.com/2p8msvze to receive recorded messages.
Dublin Police Services has also partnered with Nixle, an emergency notification system, to alert residents during emergencies, road closures, or other health or safety issues. The Alameda County Fire Department also issues alerts via Nixle.
To receive police or fire alerts on a cell phone, text "Dublin" or the city's zip code, 94568, to 88877 or visit nixle.com. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/mpu2w744.