Jolene Lampman is an outgoing, bubbly first-grader who attends Walnut Grove Elementary School in Pleasanton. Like most six-year-olds, Jolene has boundless energy and lots of friends. Her days are spent on the playground and with her family, enjoying a typical childhood.
But there is one difference between Jolene and other children her age. Jolene is battling a potentially life-threatening disease called neurofibromatosis (NF) — a genetic disorder that affects every 1 in 3,000 people. Symptoms of the disease can include the formation of tumors (typically non-cancerous) throughout the nervous system. Complications can include hearing loss, learning impairment, heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) problems, loss of vision and pain.
On Oct. 9, friends and family will show their support for the Lampman family and the ongoing search for a cure by participating in the Shine a Light NF Walk at Emerald Glen Park in Dublin. The free event is open to the public and serves as the signature fundraiser of the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Team Go For Jo will join other participants for a day of friendship, community and hope.
Jessica Contreras, who met the Lampman family five years ago during a previous Shine a Light event, is a NF survivor and supporter of the annual walk. She said meeting families like the Lampmans helps shine a light on the disease, while inspiring hope for the future.
“Megan (Jolene’s mother) and her family have been nothing but wonderful,” said Contreras. “The first year I took over as Walk director, I had to undergo chemo treatments because the tumor I had removed 10 years ago on the top of my spine was showing signs of regrowth. Megan, without hesitation, helped me as much as possible on top of caring for her family and taking Jolene to her appointments, and it was a very successful event.”
It has been a long journey for the family, beginning when Jolene’s mother, Megan Lampman, identified some unusual newborn symptoms in Jolene soon after her birth.
“I noticed that her right eye was slightly bigger and that her head was just a slightly different shape,” said Megan. “So I take her to the pediatrician within the first week and she was saying ‘Oh, she’s fine.’”
But three months later, Megan looked at her daughter in the mirror and saw that one side of her head was distinctly different from the other. That, coupled with Jolene’s persistent reflux issues and other ailments, led the family to seek a second opinion. It was then that doctors at UCSF diagnosed Jolene with NF1, a classification under the NF umbrella.
“There are many people who live their lives with this, but what is so frustrating is that there is no set path — no laundry list of (symptoms) — so there is no way to know what is going to happen,” said Megan.
So far, Jolene’s disease is being well-managed. She wears glasses to support her vision in one eye and struggles a bit with her gross motor skills. But she has no pain and is doing well in school. The close-knit family, including dad, Kyle Lampman, and ten-year-old brother, Hank Lampman, have rallied around Jolene, making each MRI appointment and doctor visit a family affair.
“Jolene is sunny and full of spunk,” said family friend Kimberly Wentworth. “At first it was heartbreaking, watching our friends live with the shock, fear and uncertainty of Jolene's NF diagnosis, but we have come to be inspired by their strength and determination to help Jolene overcome NF.”
Contreras said she is inspired by the Lampman’s commitment to their daughter and to finding a cure.
“I'm watching Jolene grow, and I am rooting for her as a patient/advocate myself,” said Contreras. “It's extremely important for me to raise awareness and funding so that amazing NF superstars like Jolene will continue to have a bright future and not have to worry about NF getting in the way.”
For additional information or to register for the event, visit www.shinealightwalk.org/bayarea2021.