Dublin is sponsoring a holiday home-decorating contest that includes such categories as the Seen from Space Award, Winter Wonderland Award and the multi-residence Gingerbread House Award.
Decorations will be judged by members of the Dublin Parks and Community Services Commission between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17, with award winners selected at the commission meeting on Dec. 20. The winner in each category will receive a yard sign to display and a $50 gift card to a Dublin business. The grand prize winner will receive a yard sign and a $100 gift card.
The Seen from Space Award is for best use of lights; the Winter Wonderland Award is for best lawn display; and the Gingerbread House Award is for the best cooperative effort by three or more houses either directly next door or across the street. Other categories include the Holiday Classic Award for best holiday theme and Deck the Halls Award for best decorated apartment, condominium or townhome.
Registration for the city’s annual Deck the Homes: Holiday Decorating Contest is open through 4 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 10, at https://bit.ly/3kAWkoH.