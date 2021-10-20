DUBLIN — With a recent appearance on TedX Talk and her work accepted into an international film festival, one Dublin teenager is putting a youthful face on environmentalism.
In May this year, Romal Mitr, 16, was invited to present a TedX Talk — an independently organized and local version of Ted Talks — on approaching environmental issues from novel angles. Her segment — called “Reviving Earth’s Heartbeat Before it Flatlines” — highlighted the movement toward unconventional and creative solutions to environmental problems. Her suggestions included using film as a medium to convey environmental messages to movie audiences; using mapmaking to predict rates of urbanization and protect biodiversity; and using recycled materials, rather than new paper, to create origami in order to reduce waste.
“My parents have always cultivated a household where we minimize the amount of waste we produce,” said Romal. “We always recycle, compost, and do the traditional three Rs and try to reduce the amount of non-recyclable materials we use. But I really think this new approach of looking more toward creative solutions rather than traditional climate change solutions is really import to me, and that’s where I’ve taken my own approach, and why I’ve created my own programs.”
Thanks to her upbringing, Romal said her interest in preserving the Earth started at a very young age.
“I think it’s important for students, and especially youth, to take an active interest in looking toward bettering the environment,” Romal said. “I’m constantly on the lookout for opportunities to showcase my love for the environment and ways to share my spirit with the community. That’s why I became an environmentalist.”
In 2020, Romal’s debut film, “No Matter How Rare,” was featured in several international film festivals, including the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival.
“I have always been interested in filmmaking, and I took a particular interest in creating documentaries,” Romal said. “(My documentary) promoted advocacy efforts for rare disease patients … From this experience, I realized the power film has to really connect with an audience. So, I wanted to convey the same spirit and channel it toward environmental messages and the environmental movement.”
She’s now in the process of launching her own film festival for youth ages 13 and under called, “Earth Unfiltered: Bay Area’s Environmental Youth Film Festival.” Interested participants can submit films of any length by Dec. 31. Romal built a panel of judges culled from her peers and those with experience in filmmaking to evaluate the submissions.
Her mother, Mamatha Mitr, is proud of her daughter’s pursuits.
"Romal is diligent and meticulous in everything that she does,” she said. “She pursues her interests and passions until she can make an impact at a deep level. When she realized that creating documentaries opened new doors for evoking audience action, she went on to create several environmental short films ... We are so proud of her, as she has now started her own youth film festival."
For more information on the film festival, or to submit a film, visit tinyurl.com/EarthUnfiltered. Romal’s TedX talk is available online at bit.ly/Indy_TedX.