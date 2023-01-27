The Livermore Public Library will offer a variety of children’s early learning classes this spring.
Exploring literacy, science and math through music, stories, and play will help children prepare for school.
Sing and Learn Babies – Babies from birth to 12 months and their caregivers willenjoy songs, action rhymes, and playtime while sharing a book together in each lively session. This class provides babies with the opportunity to hear language and encourages young families to get to know one another. Sing and Learn Babies will be held on the lawn near the Storytime Room, and attendees are asked to bring their own blankets. Class will be followed by Stay and Playtime to socialize.
Classes are on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. at Civic Center Library, as part of Livermore Public Library Early Learning Classes. No registration is required.
Music and Movement – Enjoy songs and movement activities that build motor and social skills and increase independence and language development in your child. The class is perfect for ages 1 to 5, but everyone is welcome. Classes will be held outside the library, and indoor Stay and Play time to socialize will follow. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets. Registration is not required.
Classes take place on Mondays at 10:15 a.m. at Civic Center Library, with 10:45 a.m. for Stay and Play; Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. at Civic Center Library, with 10:45 a.m. Stay and Play; Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. at Rincon Library, with 10:45 a.m. Stay and Play; Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. at Springtown Library, with 10:45 a.m. Stay and Play; and Fridays at 10:15 a.m. at Rincon Library, with 10:45 a.m. Stay and Play.
Sensory Storytime for Children with Special Needs – A welcoming, interactive, sensory-friendly environment designed for children with special needs. The program includes visuals, interactive preschool-level stories, and multi-sensory activities. The class is indoors and takes place at 11 a.m. at Civic Center Library on March 11, April 15, and May 13. To register, call 925-373-5505.
Storytime in the Park – A special, off-the-beaten-path Music and Movement class, which will take place at a different park every Saturday. Attendees can discover new neighborhood parks throughout Livermore and are asked to bring their own blanket. Registration is not required. Classes are located as follows:
March 4 - Almond Park, 1555 Almond Ave.
March 11 - Maitland R. Henry Park, 1525 Mendocino Road
March 18 - Bruno Canziani Park, 5905 Charlotte Way
March 25 - Pleasure Island Park, 280 Pearl Drive
April 1 - Summit Park, 6332 Tioga Pass Court
April 8 - Mocho Park, 1130 Mocho St.
April 15 - Vista Meadows Park, 2450 Westminster Way
April 22 - Ralph T. Wattenburger Park, 1515 Honeysuckle Road
April 29 - Al Caffodio Park, 1294 Le Mans Court
May 6 -Tex Spruiell Park, 5411 Felicia Ave.
May 13 - Jack Williams Park, 2041 Neptune Road
May 20 - Big Trees Park, 5470 Kathy Way
May 27 - Pleasure Island Park, 280 Pearl Drive
Sessions run from Feb. 28 to May 27 at all three Livermore Public Library locations - Civic Center Library, located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave; Rincon Library, located at 725 Rincon Ave.; and Springtown Library, located at 998 Bluebell Drive. Library early learning classes are free of charge, and outdoor classes will move inside in inclement weather.
For more information, call 925-373-5505 or visit library.livermoreca.gov.