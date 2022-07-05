The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) has earned several awards already this year, including three awards of distinction for staff and volunteers from the California Association of Recreation and Park Districts (CARPD).
Ayn Wieskamp, a park district board member for 24 years, was named outstanding board member for her efforts in environmental conservation and preservation of parks. She also received a distinguished service award from the Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals.
Carl La Rue and Ned MacKay were also named outstanding volunteers for their combined 37 years on the district’s volunteer Trail Safety Patrol, which patrols on foot, bicycle, and horseback to report on trail conditions and assist park visitors. In addition, CARPD designated Dumbarton Quarry Campground on the Bay in Fremont, the district’s first full-service shoreline campground, as an outstanding new facility.
Dumbarton Quarry also earned the district an outstanding achievement in parks and recreation award from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials and outstanding park award from the California Parks and Recreation Society (CPRS) District 3.
CPRS also recognizes EBRPD for its dedication to policies promoting justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, citing several numerous district programs including staff training and the naming of Thurgood Marshall Regional Park, Home of Port Chicago 50.
EBRPD received an award of excellence in innovation in green community planning from the American Planning Association Northern California for its work on the San Francisco Bay Trail and a merit award for planning from California Trails and Greenways for its San Francisco Bay Trail Risk Assessment and Adaptation Prioritization Plan.
Bart O’Brien, manager of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden at Tilden Regional Park, received the Liberty Hyde Bailey afrom the American Horticultural Society for his four decades of leadership in promoting California native plant horticulture and conserving biodiversity, including extensive research and publication in scientific and scholarly journals. Ira Bletz, the district’s regional interpretive and recreation services manager, received the master interpretive manager award from the National Association for Interpretation (NAI), Region 9, while Ed Valenzuela, an education volunteer at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley, was recognized by NAI as an Outstanding Interpretive Volunteer.
EBRPD operates 73 parks in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, encompassing more than 125,000 acres of parkland, 1,250 miles of trails, and 55 miles of shoreline.