East Bay Regional Park District naturalist Kristina Parkison will search for migratory birds and their habitat at the Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The program is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should meet at the Lakeside Picnic Area, off Stanley Boulevard. For information, call Sunol Wilderness at 510-544-3249.

Meanwhile, Erica Stephens, the creator of Naturalist Nest website, will lead a bird-watching program at Las Trampas Regional Wilderness in San Ramon, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., also on Saturday, Aug. 6. The program is free. Participants should meet in the parking lot at the north end of Bollinger Canyon Road.