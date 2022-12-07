LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) has a busy weekend planned for Dec. 10 and 11.

Naturist Michael Charnofsky will lead a three-mile hike to view the annual rainy season clustering of ladybugs at Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park in Oakland, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Dec. 10. Ladybugs cluster in trailside shrubs during colder weather and one of their favorite places locally seems to be where the Stream and Prince trails cross in Redwood Park, according to the EBRPD.