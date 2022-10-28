Alameda County — Tri-Valley residents may soon enjoy easier access to the lands surrounding Mount Diablo, should a long-awaited East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) land purchase go through.
Last month at Save Mount Diablo’s 50th anniversary Moonlight on the Mountain gala, EBRPD Director Beverly Lane shared that the park district had entered into an option agreement to buy the 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property near Tassajara Road.
About a 10-minute drive from downtown Dublin, the property would facilitate access to several thousand acres within Mount Diablo State Park and the adjacent Morgan Territory Regional Preserve.
“It’s got some really wonderful views, and it also is an example of some pretty good biodiversity because there hasn’t been any development on it,” Lane told The Independent. “It’s just primarily been grazed.”
The park district paid $200,000 for the option to purchase the property at $11.4 million before Nov. 22, with the option to extend the agreement to March 24, 2023, for an additional $200,000.
Alamo Creek, which flows south through Dublin and feeds San Ramon Creek, also begins on the prospective property, in the foothills of Mount Diablo.
Save Mount Diablo, a nonprofit land conservation organization, supported the purchase and donated $50,000 to help secure the option.
“In addition to our $50,000 contribution, we have partnered with the East Bay Regional Park District and California State Parks for decades to create the Mount Diablo to Morgan Territory wildlife and recreation corridor,” said Ted Clement, Save Mount Diablo Executive Director.
EBRPD plans to fund the balance of the cost with additional grants, as well as funds from Measure WW, the 2008 local grant program that provided $375 million for the expansion of regional parks and trails.
Lane recalled how one of the first public meetings she attended, almost 30 years ago, dealt with access at Finley Road.
“What happens with East Bay Regional Parks District is we have visionary plans and then we have the actual projects, and some of them are very large, and they take a long time,” she continued. “When we have a vision and a need to purchase some property, we have staff that will check in with landowners. So they have been checking in; they have been checking in for 30 years.”
The property’s current owners, the Foley family, recently expressed a willingness to sell during one of these check-ins, continued Lane.
While the park district currently has a landowner agreement that allows for access to Riggs Canyon from the property, the lack of parking has prevented most hikers and equestrians from taking advantage of the area.
With the Finley Road purchase, however, the park district has eventual plans to build a staging area, according to an EBRPD statement.
“Once acquired and protected, Finley Road Ranch will open up Riggs Canyon and make many miles of trails and thousands of acres easily accessible so that the public can better connect with nature,” said Clement.