LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

Alameda County — Tri-Valley residents may soon enjoy easier access to the lands surrounding Mount Diablo, should a long-awaited East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) land purchase go through.

Last month at Save Mount Diablo’s 50th anniversary Moonlight on the Mountain gala, EBRPD Director Beverly Lane shared that the park district had entered into an option agreement to buy the 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property near Tassajara Road.