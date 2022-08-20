East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) management recently shared with employees a new draft telecommute policy which would reduce telework options beginning next month.
The draft triggered an outpouring of employee feedback that dominated the district’s Aug. 9 board of directors meeting to the point that the board tabled remaining items on the meeting agenda.
“Obviously, we are in a new era,” said Board President Colin Coffey. “We’re not going back to pre-COVID workforce or workplace systems. Like a lot of organizations, we’re struggling to (decide) where we want to be and where we want to go.”
More than 40 district employees, in roles ranging from wildlife biologist to administrative analyst, spoke in opposition of the proposed policy that would limit employees to two remote-work days per week, require that all employees work in-office on Wednesdays, and increase the chain of managers required to sign off on a telecommute arrangement.
The draft policy applies to represented employees, and many speakers at the meeting identified themselves as members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), a trade union of public employees.
Dave Mason, EBRPD public information supervisor, told The Independent that discussions between the park district and AFSCME were ongoing.
Park workers cited the extra greenhouse-gas emissions, lost time, increased stress, and physical harms caused by commuting as reasons to embrace telecommuting for a workforce that has remained productive while working remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The park district’s slogan of, ‘healthy parks, healthy people,’ should also apply to the folks who work here,” said Rebecca Cisin, a senior administrative specialist for the district. “Sitting in a car, stressed out by Bay Area rush-hour traffic is about one of the least healthy activities I can think of.”
Some employees shared stories of how they reluctantly adapted to telework at the start of the pandemic, bought necessary equipment with their own funds, and found themselves to be more productive and healthier in the new situation. Others questioned district management’s motives behind the unexpected change.
“Management has not ever publicly expressed that there have been problems with productivity or team cohesion with telework,” said Constance Taylor, a park naturalist. “There has not been a single reported case of discipline in regard to telework abuse.”
The specter of COVID-19 infection in crowded workplaces also remained high on the list of concerns. One district employee, whose name is Precious, pointed out that while social-distancing protocols required board-meeting speakers to wait outside the boardroom, the new requirement that all employees come into the office on Wednesdays would defy those same protocols.
Alameda County’s Public Health Department reported a seven-day per capita COVID-19 case rate of 30.8 cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 3. While down from the recent peak of 55.9 cases per 100,000 in June, it is still about four times as prevalent as the lulls seen this spring and much of 2021, when case rates hovered around 7 cases per 100,000 people.
The speakers urged the board to persuade district management to not change the current policy, or at least adopt a more telework-friendly policy as its replacement, to which the board said it will consider.
“This benefit will be viewed in terms of what our sister agencies, that we’ve historically relied on, are themselves doing, so we have an idea of the competitive nature of remote workforces,” said Coffey. “We felt this input was tremendously important to hear.”
EBRPD later told The Independent, “The park district will continue offering remote work options for all eligible park district staff in light of its benefits to employees, the environment, and to support work-life balance. Discussions continue with AFSCME on what the successor policy will look like. The future policy will be in line with other public agencies and ensure that we remain responsive to the public and competitive as an employer.”