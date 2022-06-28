The Livermore Public Library will offer two educational wildlife programs this summer presented by Wildmind Science Learning, which operates a wildlife sanctuary in Half Moon Bay.
Wildmind will present Bay Area Wild, featuring a gray fox, great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, and a kingsnake.
at the Rincon Branch Library, 725 Rincon Ave., on Friday, July 12. The program will begin at 1 p.m. The sanctuary will present Wild Americas, featuring a kinkajou, spectacled owl, falcon, and a tortoise, at the Springtown Branch Library, 998 Bluebell Dr., on Thursday, Aug. 11. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Both programs are free and last about an hour. For more information, call 925-373-5540 or 925-373-5517.