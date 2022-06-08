Vote

U.S. Representative

District 10

Mark Desaulnier 81.90%

Michael Ernest Kerr 18.10%

U.S. Representative

District 14

Eric Swalwell 64.07%

Tom Young 10.09%

State Assembly

District 16

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan 67.59%

Joseph A. Rubay 32.41%

State Assembly

District 20

Liz Ortega 31.50%

Shawn Kumagai 25.76%

Joseph Grcar 20.88%

Alameda County

District Attorney

Pamela Price 39.58%

Terry Wiley 31.33%

Alameda County

Sheriff-Coroner

Yesenia Sanchez 46.95%

Gregory J. Ahern 36.42%

Joann Walker 16.63%

Alameda County Office of

Education Superintendent

L.K. Monroe 52.14%

Alysse Castro 47.86%

Alameda County Office of

Education 7th Trustee Area

Cheryl Cook-Kallio 53.70%

Diemha “Kate” Dao 23.30%

Eric Dillie 23.00%

Zone 7 Water Board

(four seats available)

Dennis Gambs 26.52%

Sarah Palmer 22.39%

Olivia Sanwong 22.29%

Dawn L. Benson 21.90%

Todd Shinohara 6.90%