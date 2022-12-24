The Livermore Public Library will host an Employment Resources and Job Fair from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Job seekers 16 and older are being encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and will have an opportunity to meet with local employers and establish professional relationships, and Ron Essex Photography will offer professional headshots for the first 50 registrants. A Spanish-speaking interpreter will be available to assist participants.