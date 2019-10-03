Encore Players auditions for Thornton Wilder's "Christmas Dinner" take place on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m., at Asbury Church, 4743 East Ave., Livermore. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Attending one evening is sufficient; no appointment is needed.
“The Long Christmas Dinner” showcases nine decades in the lives of several generations of one family, during their Christmas dinners. Wilder breaks the boundaries of time as we measure it, and invites us to partake of “one long, happy Christmas dinner” — past, present and future. As generations appear, have children, and depart, only the audience appreciates what changes, and what remains the same.
“The Long Christmas Dinner and Other Selected Works by Thornton Wilder” will be performed by Encore Players December 6-8, at the Bothwell Arts Center.
Visit encoreplayers.net, or contact Martie Muldoon at martiemtm@yahoo.com.