LOGO - City of Pleasanton

Residents can now try out a high-efficiency, emissions-free cooktop for free in their homes, thanks to a new lending program begun last month in partnership with East Bay Community Energy (EBCE).

The program offers the chance to borrow a kit that includes a single burner cooktop, pot, pan and instruction packet. Borrowers can check out the cooktop for up to three weeks, and can reserve it through the library’s online catalog or in person at the information desk.