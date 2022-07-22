Residents can now try out a high-efficiency, emissions-free cooktop for free in their homes, thanks to a new lending program begun last month in partnership with East Bay Community Energy (EBCE).
The program offers the chance to borrow a kit that includes a single burner cooktop, pot, pan and instruction packet. Borrowers can check out the cooktop for up to three weeks, and can reserve it through the library’s online catalog or in person at the information desk.
“By transitioning to induction cooking, we can reduce our emissions, breathe cleaner air in our homes, and have more precision and power when we cook,” said Library and Recreation Management Analyst Zack Reda, who manages the program. “This is why this induction cooking lending program is so great. The city really wants to show the residents that there is a viable option other than gas cooking.”
Similar to wireless phone chargers, induction cooktops send electromagnetic energy into the spaces directly above them, and receptive cookware — any pot or pan with a high iron content — can use the energy to generate heat.
Because the cookware itself generates the heat, induction stoves offer greater efficiency and safety than their natural gas or electric coil counterparts. While the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Star program estimates heat transfer efficiencies of around 32% and 75% for gas and electric coil stoves, respectively, induction units come in at around 85% efficiency. And with less heat lost to the surrounding air, induction cooking also creates less work for air conditioners in the summer for further energy savings.
“With the gas stoves, they also emit nitrogen dioxide into people's houses, which can be harmful to breathe in, especially for young children,” continued Reda.
A 2014 study published in Environmental Health Perspectives estimated that natural gas stoves expose over half of its users to levels of nitrogen dioxide — an asthma trigger — and formaldehyde — a known carcinogen — above acute health-based standards and guidelines when used without a range hood.
Induction stove use, in contrast, emits no indoor pollutants and, if powered by carbon-free energy sources, contributes no greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere.
Reda described the cooktop lending program as a great way to kick off the city’s new climate action plan, as the program provides “people with knowledge about climate change and an educational opportunity to the public as well.”
Pleasanton’s next-generation climate action plan, approved in February, identified natural gas combustion as responsible for 20% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
With the goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, the plan also mentioned building electrification as one of the community’s engagement topics and a way to leverage cleaner power generation.
JP Ross, EBCE vice president of local development, electrification and innovation, previously explained to The Independent that procurement of carbon-free energy, such as solar and wind, no longer stands as the limiting factor in reducing emissions.
“More than five percent of the solar energy that is generated in the state is not even used anywhere because there’s not enough usage for it,” said Ross. “We do need more consumption to drive the utilization of that carbon-free energy.”
With strong initial interest and only two cooktop kits available, the library program’s waitlist already spans several weeks. Reda, however, said the library will consider purchasing more kits if the waitlist and popularity continue to grow.