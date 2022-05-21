East Bay Entrepreneurs Circle, a local group of small business owners in Livermore that launched three months ago, will be hosting their first panel of locally owned small business owners.
The goal of this panel is to provide a platform for small business owners to share their challenges and successes. Attendees will be introduced to some of the most inspiring local business owners, who will share their stories about scaling up and scaling back. The business owners on the panel include Dan Floyd of Dan’s Good Cookies; Alexandra Henkelman of Omega Road Winery; and Jill Johnson of Rustic Beauty.
“The mission of East Bay Entrepreneurs Circle, based in the Tri-Valley, is to inspire entrepreneurs with valuable business knowledge, helping them turn passions into profits, “said Deborah Finestone, one of the co-founders of the EBE Circle.
All business owners, entrepreneurs and anyone interested in learning about businesses are invited.
“The group’s goal is to create a community of like-minded people at all stages of their business, where everyone can ask questions and find and give the kind of support we all need,” said Mony Nop, another co-founder of the EBE Circle.
The group’s leadership team — all local business owners — wants to hear from all types of entrepreneurs about their needs so they can help each other thrive.
Event will be held on Tuesday, May 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Good Morning Maxwell, 1850 Second St., in Livermore. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3FTPsfs.