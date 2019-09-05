Youths from Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin are invited to meet Rep. Eric Swalwell at the Youth Environmental Action Summit of the Tri-Valley,on September 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Multi-purpose room at Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton.
Students from middle school to undergraduates are invited to attend this free, engaging, and empowering summit.
The Summit will open with Rep. Eric Swalwell as keynote speaker. He will address challenges and solutions for the environmental issues that youth are facing as the world changes. He will field questions from youth and listen to their concerns.
Closing the Summit will be Dan Linehan - author, editor, and scientist - who will offer a multi-media sample of how science can inform activism and will address how youth can make an impact on issues they care about.
Attendees will have the chance to visit booths covering a variety of topics before making a selection to attend in a breakout session.
Presenters include:
• Ashley MacClure, Kaiser Permanente Health, on “Climate Change’s Impact on Health”
• Tony Green, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, on “Toolkit for Effective Presentations”
• Darrell Davis, Safe Routes to Schools, on “Get A-round Green & Clean”
• Local Leaders of the 21st Century, on “How to Start a Local Leaders Club at Your School”
• Kate Roney, Schools for Climate Action, on “How to Get Your Student Council and School Board to Pass a Climate Resolution”
• Lauren Londono, on “Veganism and Sustainable Food Systems”
• Chanddeep Singh, Living Arroyos, on “Get Involved in Watershed Stewardship”
Following the Breakout Sessions and snacks, Summit attendees will convene to debrief on the important take-aways from each session, and discuss next steps to take action on their topic. A Youth Activist Panel will share their experiences with activism and host a Q & A time. Participants will leave with real tools and contacts for implementing their action projects in the coming school year.
Adults can support the Summit through sponsorship. Tax deductible in-kind donations, raffle prizes, and monetary donations are all welcome.
For more information on the program, sponsorship, and registration, visit trivalleyyeas.wixsite.com/yeas2019.