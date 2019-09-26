On the weekend of Sept. 28-29, Las Positas Vineyards will feature their new Cheesecake Cupcake Truffle & Wine Pairing Flight, along with offering a Reserve Flight. Tasting Room hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact curt@laspositasvineyards.com.
Las Positas Vineyards’ Sunday Funday takes place on Sept. 29, featuring their new elevated Tasting & Tour Experience. The tour is guided by their wine ambassador, finishing in the Winemaker Cottage with a private sit-down food and wine pairing experience. The 90-minute experience is offered at noon and 2:30 p.m. For more information, email Andrew@laspositasvineyards.com.