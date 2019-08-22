The Dublin Partners in Education are planning two events to support schools in the community.
The nonprofit’s back to school splash celebration is scheduled for from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. at the Dublin Wave Waterpark. Tickets cost $7.50. They can be purchased at dpie.org/back-to-school.
The second event, the Speakeasy Gala, is an 1920s-themed party for adults 21 and older. The fundraiser is a chance to dress up dolled and dapper in evening attire. It is scheduled from 6 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave, Dublin.
Tickets cost $85 and include a seated dinner, wine, beer, cocktails, dancing and a silent and live auction to raise money for more than 12,000 students in the Dublin Unified School District.
People are encouraged to coordinate with their friends when buying tickets to make sure they’re seated together at the 10-person tables. Tickets are being sold at eventbite.com. Michael Utsumi can help accommodate seating requests. Contact him at (925) 587-5612 or michael@dpie.org.