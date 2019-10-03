On Saturday, Oct. 12, Hope Hospice will offer a free presentation for family caregivers, “Facing End-of-Life Issues and Handling Grief and Loss.”
No matter how thoroughly one has prepared for the inevitability of death, when the time comes it still can be a shock to the system. Family caregivers will receive information about what to expect in the final days of life, transitioning to palliative (comfort) care, hospice services, and making funeral arrangements. Additionally, the complexities of grief and loss will be examined, and participants will be provided with coping strategies for themselves and their families.
This session’s speakers are: Theresa Marcelo, LVN, Community Liaison, Hope Hospice; Deanna Moser, Family Service Director, Graham-Hitch Mortuary; and Michele Shimamura, LMFT, Grief Support, Private Practice.
The class takes place at the Hope Hospice office, 6377 Clark Ave., 2nd floor, Dublin. Coffee and light refreshments are served at 9:45 a.m., and the class is in session from 10 a.m. to noon. An optional caregiver support group convenes after class from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m.; attendees may bring their own bag lunch if desired.
Registration is required; space is limited. Classes in Hope’s Family Caregiver Education Series are offered to the community at no cost, though donations to Hope Hospice are gratefully accepted and allow us to continue to offer this free service to others.
To learn more, visit hopehospice.com/family or call (925) 829-8770.