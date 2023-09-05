The Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association is looking to fill three vacancies on the 21-member board of directors.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors appoints 10 members to the board. The board then elects 11 additional members. The vacancies are among the seats to be filled by the board.
Members serve four-year terms and must commit to monthly meetings and other committee meetings.
The nonprofit association produces the annual Alameda County Fir and manages the 267-acre fairgrounds property in Pleasanton.
Individuals interested in serving on the fair board should submit an application, available online at alamedacountyfair.com, by Wednesday, Sept. 20. Board members must be permanent residents of Alameda County.