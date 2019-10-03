“How Does Your Faith/Congregation Address Environmental Concerns?” will be the topic of this month’s Interfaith Interconnect Religion Chat on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 6:15 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore. The event is free and open to all.
The two speakers are Gaurav Rastogi, interfaith leader at Livermore Shiva-Vishnu Temple and board and faculty member of the Hindu Community Institute; and Bhawana Kamil, a philosophy teacher at Evergreen Valley College and an active member of the Muslim American Society, whose interests include social justice, service, interfaith, and environmental work. Following the speakers, there will be time to discuss the topic in small groups.
Religion Chat is a monthly interfaith forum held on the second Wednesday at one of Interfaith Interconnect’s 20 participating congregations in Livermore and Pleasanton. Interfaith Interconnect’s mission statement is “To enrich, inform and educate ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our Valley.”
Email interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.