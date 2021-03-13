The Dublin Farmers Market will return to Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, on April 1.
Managed by the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association and considered an essential business under Covid-19 regulations, the market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 30.
The market association implemented several healthy and safety measures last year because of the pandemic, including the elimination of free samples, entertainment, and seating areas. In addition, more space was also added between stalls, vendors are required to wear facemasks, and hand-washing stations are available for vendors and shoppers.