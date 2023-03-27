The seasonal Dublin Farmers' Market will return to Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, on Thursday, April 6.
The market will be open,rain or shine,every Thursday from4 p.m. to 8 p.m., through Sept. 28.
The market offers locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, nuts, pasta, and other food items.Several hot food vendors will also be on hand.
Beginningwith Careless Whisper on June 15, the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater will also host an eight-week Summer Concert Series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Patrons should bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for the concerts, which also include the Salvage Title on June 22, Forejour on June 29, The Big Jangle on July 6, The Deep Fakes on July 13, Houserockers on July 20, The Cheeseballs on July 27, and Fleetwood Mask on Aug. 3.
The Dublin Lions Club will sell beer and wineat the concerts.
