Taste Tri-Valley, a 10-day promotion of restaurants offering outdoor dining, delivery and take-out, kicks off tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 19), sponsored by Visit Tri-Valley, a regional destination marketing organization, and local chambers of commerce.
The promotion will feature 35 restaurants in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville offering complete, multicourse lunch and dinner menu options. Several Livermore wineries will also offer virtual events and special wine bundles and tasting packs.
“Our goal for Taste Tri-Valley is to shine a spotlight on the amazing variety of restaurants that make the Tri-Valley a culinary destination,” said Robin Fahr, director of marketing and communications for Visit Tri-Valley. “Right now, it’s more important than ever that we support our restaurants to see them through these tough times.”
Wineries offering bundles and tasting packs include 3 Steves Winery, Las Positas Vineyards, McGrail Vineyards, Wood Family Vineyards, Wente Vineyards, The Lineage Collection, and Nella Terra Cellars.
Participating restaurants include 110 Shabu Shabu, Amaravati House, Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria, Bangkok 101 Thai Cuisine, Berevino Italian Pub, BottleTabs, Bridges Restaurant & Bar, Burma! Burma!, Caraway Indian Cuisine, Chaat Bhavan, Cocina Hermanas, Coco Cabana, Danville Brewing Co., Danville Harvest, De La Torre’s Trattoria, Eddie Papa’s American Hangout, Faz Restaurants & Catering, Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!, Incontro Ristorante, Koja Kitchen, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Pacific Catch, Sabio on Main, SideTrack Bar + Grill, Simply PIzza, Sourdough & Co., Strizzi’s Restaurants, Thai House Restaurant, The Banana Garden, The Vine and Spirits, Yafa Hummus, Zephyr Grill & Bar, and Crumbs Breakfast Lunch & Bar.
To order from the special Taste Tri-Valley lunch and dinner menus, residents need to sign up for a free event pass at https://visittrivalley.com/restaurantweek. Those who sign up will also have an opportunity to win $25 gift certificates, while the person with the most restaurant check-ins at the end of the week will win a Tri-Valley weekend getaway.