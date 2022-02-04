The federal government is making free N95 masks available to the public through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
As more information emerges regarding the ineffectiveness of cloth masks against COVID-19 and other airborne viruses, many people are searching for N95 masks to wear to work and school.
Due to high demand and supply chain issues, N95 masks are difficult to find, but local participating pharmacies – such as Walmart, Costco, CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens – will be offering up to three free N95 masks per person on a rolling basis starting next month.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked to meet the needs of our communities and help keep them safe and healthy by setting-up COVID testing sites, administering tens of millions of vaccines and boosters, and dispensing authorized COVID-19 oral antiviral medications,” said Rachel Fitting, Walmart spokesperson. “We are proud to continue to serve our customers, members and associates now through N95 mask distribution as part of the US Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. We anticipate masks will be available by the second week of February at the front of more than 5,100 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the country for individuals to pick-up three masks per person as determined by the federal government to help keep themselves and others healthy, while supplies last.”
Earlier this month, the White House announced 400 million N95 masks would be available to the public through partner pharmacies and community health centers. Face covering guidance was updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Jan. 14 to note fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the best protection against the novel coronavirus and its variants, but did not recommend them over other types of masks.
Monica Prinzing, senior manager of corporate communications for CVS, said her company will distribute free masks from 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations on a rolling basis, and are getting masks to stores as quickly as possible.
“Inventory has begun arriving at these locations and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available,” Prinzing said.
For more information, and a complete list of distribution sites, visit bit.ly/indy_3IJWbZw.