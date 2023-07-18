Fertile GroundWorks, a Livermore-based nonprofit that grows food for community kitchens and food banks, and Barnett Plumbing and Water Heaters, which specializes in providing upgrades from gas to electric heat pump water heaters in the Tri-Valley area, were among the recipients of 2023 Environmental Leadership Awards from StopWaste.
StopWaste, based in Oakland, is a public agency governed by the Alameda County Waste Management Authority, Alameda County Source Reduction and Recycling Board, and Energy Council, that works with county residents, schools, and businesses to reduce waste and use natural resources more efficiently.
In addition to growing food for distribution by others, Fertile GroundWorks teaches organic farming and sustainable production at its Garden of Grace, on land owned by Asbury United Methodist Church, and helps maintain food gardens at 20 area schools.
Barnett Plumbing owner Phil Barnett said the business, founded in 2005, specializes in helping customers upgrade from gas to electric heat pump water heaters because they are three to four times more efficient, don’t burn fossil fuels, and are eligible for regional and statewide rebate programs.
However, the changeover can present some challenges, according to Barnett, especially “when you don’t have hot water because your heater just broke.”
The first thing Barnett Plumbing does is offer a “loaner” to supply hot water while the company works out any electrical, permitting, incentive, financing, or installation issues.
In 2022, Barnett installed 177 heat pump water heaters in Bay Area homes, which qualified for about $170,000 in government incentives.