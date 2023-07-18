LIV-ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS.jpg

Fertile GroundWorks, a Livermore-based nonprofit that grows food for community kitchens and food banks, and Barnett Plumbing and Water Heaters, which specializes in providing upgrades from gas to electric heat pump water heaters in the Tri-Valley area, were among the recipients of 2023 Environmental Leadership Awards from StopWaste.

StopWaste, based in Oakland, is a public agency governed by the Alameda County Waste Management Authority, Alameda County Source Reduction and Recycling Board, and Energy Council, that works with county residents, schools, and businesses to reduce waste and use natural resources more efficiently.