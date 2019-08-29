Fertile GroundWorks’ 7th annual Taste for Giving Fundraiser takes place on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the historic Livermore Barn, 3131 Pacific Ave.
The celebration includes dinner catered by On the Vine, an assortment of local wines and beer on tap, and auctions and drawings featuring local treasures and adventures. Early bird tickets are $65 for general admission, or $480 to sponsor a table for eight. Prices go up after August 31.
Fertile GroundWorks is a Livermore nonprofit with the mission to encourage, empower, and teach individuals and communities to grow healthy, nutritious food — organically and sustainably. Garden of Grace, their principle teaching garden, donates produce to local community kitchens and food pantries to help feed those in need.
To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.fertilegroundworks.org.