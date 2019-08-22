Join Fertile GroundWorks in celebration of another successful year in fulfilling the mission to teach, grow and give at the 7th annual Taste for Giving on Sept. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historic Livermore Barn, 3131 Pacific Ave.
A catered dinner by On the Vine will be served with an assortment of local wines and beers on tap. The event will also feature auctions and drawings.
Tickets are available at fertilegroundworks.org and brownpapertickets.com.
Proceeds are expected to help Fertile GroundWorks continue its efforts to make sure everyone in the community has access to fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables. The main teaching garden is located at 4743 East Ave., behind the Asbury Church. Fertile GroundWorks grows 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of nutritious food to give to neighbors every year, while teaching volunteers how to sustainably grow food for themselves and their families.
So far this year, Fertile GroundWorks has been able to share more than 12,000 pounds of food with the community. To continue improving the food security of neighbors in need, they are asking for support.